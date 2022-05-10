Scout to open this week at the Flower Mound River Walk

Scout: Adventure Calls — a new outpost for drinks, games and entertainment — will open this week at the River Walk in Flower Mound.

The River Walk location, which is larger than the original Scout in downtown Dallas, will open at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. It will have an expansive patio and classic arcade favorites including billiards, air hockey, hoops and other arcade games. There will be a full food and drink menu featuring classic pub fare, flatbreads, salads, seafood and more. Children are welcome, as the kids’ menu will remain available until 10 p.m.

Scout is also aiming to be Flower Mound’s top place to watch sports. On select game days, the restaurant will offer a festive Watch Party menu including $3 pints, $4 house wine and a variety of appetizer specials.

Reservations are recommended and are available on Resy. Scout will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. After 10 p.m., guests must be 21 or older.

Scout is joining Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge and Sfereco on River Walk’s Waterfront Alley dining district as the third of five dine-in restaurants along Restaurant Row. The two future restaurants — a Brazilian steakhouse and an upscale cocktail bar — are “expected to open in the coming months.” The restaurants are owned and operated by Refined Hospitality Concepts, which is currently offering a Spring Special for private dining at any of their concepts when booked by July 1.

