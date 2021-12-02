Second River Walk restaurant opening Monday

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, the Flower Mound River Walk’s second restaurant, is opening on Monday, according to a company news release.

This will be the fourth and largest Primo’s location, and it joins Sfereco on the long-awaited Restaurant Row in Flower Mound, located at 4120 River Walk Drive.

“Primo’s is such an iconic brand that has become a real Dallas fixture with our three existing locations in Uptown, Downtown Dallas and in Preston Hollow on Hillcrest, so we’re excited to expand the concept,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Refined Hospitality Concepts. “With the opening of Primo’s River Walk, we want to become the go-to destination for elevated Tex-Mex and craft cocktails in Flower Mound.”

Primo’s promises an “updated twist on Tex-Mex cuisine and elevated cocktails” with a menu featuring favorites such as Carne Asada Fries ($15) and Primo’s Villa Dip ($10) on the appetizer list, and Tex Mex entrees including a vegetarian Verdes y Crema Enchiladas ($13) and Fajitas ($15-$30), with protein choices ranging from veggies to pork belly to lobster tail. Specialty menu items include a 16-ounce Boneless Ribeye ($39) and Jalapeno-Citrus Mahi Mahi ($22).

At first, the new restaurant will only be open for dinner, but it will expand to lunch service and weekend brunch service later on. The full menu is available for dine-in or take-out, and will soon be available for delivery via Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

