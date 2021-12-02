Local preschool students participate in unique food drive

Local Primrose Schools recently participated in a unique food drive that helped area families in need and helped teach the preschool students some valuable lessons.

As part of the Caring & Giving Food Drive, 10 Primose Schools in North Texas — including the Primrose Schools of Lantana, NE Flower Mound and Old Orchard — donated a total of 6,848 food items to several area nonprofits, including Christian Community Action, North Texas Food Bank, Denton County Friends of the Family and more. Preschool and pre-K students in the 455 Primrose Schools across the country participated in the annual act of kindness, according to a Primrose Schools news release.

The Caring & Giving Food Drive gets the kids actively involved in the donations, helping them learn and practice positive character traits. Students are asked to earn donations by completing age-appropriate chores at home. In the classroom, they count their collective donations and develop a shopping list of healthy food items. Students then shop at “Primrose Pantries,” bringing in their favorite canned goods from home or taking a field trip to the grocery store with shopping lists created and funded by the students in the classroom. In the days that follow, the children and teachers discuss how food banks and shelters help people in their community, the news release said.