Highland Village Police Blotter

From Sept. 24 to Oct. 26, the Highland Village Police Department investigated four DWI cases, two minor assaults, three thefts, three fraud cases and four burglaries of vehicles, one of which resulted in the theft of a firearm.

There were only two drug-related incidents, but both involved multiple charges: On Oct. 3, there was a possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon in the 8000 block of Village Parkway, and on Oct. 11, there was a possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and controlled substance in the 2400 block of Justin Road.

Police were also called about an unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 6 in the 2200 block of Justin Road, an indecent exposure on Sept. 24 in the 2100 block of Briarhill Boulevard and an incident involving assault, unlawful restraint and interfering with a 911 call on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Sunday Haus Lane.