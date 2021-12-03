Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

09/27/2021 – Criminal Mischief – Woodland Trail – Victim reported unknown person(s) damaged their mailbox without their permission.

09/27/2021 – Criminal Mischief – Tanglewood Lane – Victim reported unknown person(s) damaged their mailbox without their permission.

10/07/2021 – Criminal Mischief – E. Carruth Lane – Victim reported unknown person(s) damaged their mailbox without their permission.

10/12/2021 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Road – Victim reported unknown person(s) broke into a residence and took items of value.

10/14/2021 – Disturbance – Plantation Lane – Actor was determined to be having a mental episode and was transported to the hospital.

10/19/2021 – Fraud ID – Waketon Road – Unknown person filed unemployment using the victim’s identifying information without their permission.

10/20/2021 – Arrest – Justin Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on Justin Road. The vehicle was occupied by two subjects who were in possession of multiple identities, credit cards and a great deal of money. The suspects, from Los Angeles, CA and Port Allen, LA, respectively, were taken into custody.