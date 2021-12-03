Northbound I-35W shut down at FM 407

Both northbound lanes of I-35W is shut down Friday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District).

Argyle police and ESD paramedics responded to the crash on Friday morning and are diverting traffic onto the service road at FM 407. Additional information, such as injuries and how the accident happened, was not immediately available.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

