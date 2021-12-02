Argyle Police Blotter

On Sept. 20, a resident reported that they’re having an ongoing issue with a contractor who has tried to run the caller off the road in the past and is sending harassing texts about their daughter.

On Sept. 24, a resident of Whispering Trails Drive tried to report a neighbor for harassment. The caller said the neighbor is a gossip and she is trying to interfere with his construction project on his property. The officer said it didn’t constitute a criminal matter and spoke to the neighbor, who complained about the caller. Later that day, the neighbor referenced in the earlier call was walking her dog down the street and the residents who tried to report her for harassment started yelling at her from their yard, so loud and long that another neighbor called the police. The officer advised everyone to stop talking to each other.

On Sept. 29, three officers were dispatched to the Argyle Post Office because of an “irate customer in the lobby” who could be heard screaming in the background of the call. Postal workers told police that the woman was enraged about a package that got stuck in the mail chute for a few days. The woman requested the package back, and received it.

On Oct. 4 at 10:40 p.m., an Uber driver called police because he was requested to come pick someone up on Sandy Cove, but when he arrived and called the passenger, she was crying and said her boyfriend was not letting her leave. An officer came and spoke to the woman, who said she and her boyfriend were arguing about photos of girls on his phone. She and her boyfriend both confirmed that he didn’t physically stop her from leaving.

On Oct. 6 at 11:05 and 11:48 p.m., a resident on Knight Street reported that a dog down the street would not stop barking. She claimed the dog’s owners are not responsible, and said all the neighbors are scared of her and think she is evil. An officer waited a while but didn’t hear a dog bark. The woman called back at 4:55 a.m. and said the dog was barking again. An officer came back and sat in the area for about 25 minutes, and heard a dog bark for a total of about 30 seconds.

On Oct. 9, a driver reported that a toddler and a baby in a swing were alone in the front yard of a house on Crawford Road. An officer responded and noted that an adult was with the children.

On Oct. 14, a Manor Drive resident reported that his car was in his lake. He didn’t suspect anything unusual and said he may have left the car in drive when he got home the night before. He called police to document the incident for insurance purposes.

On Oct. 14, a driver called the police about a man sleeping underneath some cedar trees.

On Oct. 16 at 7:20 a.m., a driver called the cops on a woman in an SUV who was pulled over on the side of the road to rest. The responding officer escorted her home.

On Oct. 16, a Waterbrook resident called police on 20 teenagers taking pictures for Homecoming at the Waterbrook pond. The caller accused them of trespassing, but at least one of them was a Waterbrook resident and the HOA allows for residents and their guests to be at the pond.

On Oct. 20, a Robin Lane resident reported hearing multiple people screaming (one yelled “Leave!”) and several gunshots. An officer located the source of the screaming and gunshots – it was a resident shooting copperhead snakes.