More Shipley Do-Nuts locations coming to Denton County

More than two dozen new Shipley Do-Nuts locations are coming to North Texas, including several in Denton County.

The company recently announced a new franchise agreement with HPL Capital LLC that will open 25 new DFW locations, with plans to build new donut shops in Roanoke, Lewisville, Denton and other areas of DFW.

“We bring decades of Dallas-Fort Worth experience and a community-oriented business strategy to the Shipley system and look forward to being an integral part of the brand’s growth,” said Michael Poates, CEO of HPL Capital. “We collectively believe in the Shipley franchise model and its beloved reputation.”

The fast-growing Shipley brand has more than 330 locations and franchise commitments to open 300 more over the next five years in Texas and the southeast. It is famous for its fresh hot glazed donuts that are made in-store daily, as well as kolaches and coffee.

“With this multiunit signing, the Dallas-Fort Worth market is officially sold out, which is a tremendous milestone for the brand,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “As we look forward to growing our footprint throughout 2022, we hope to add experienced multiunit operators in new and existing markets, just like we did with HPL Capital in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Currently, the only Shipleys in Denton County are in Lewisville, Carrollton and The Colony.