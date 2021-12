Flower Mound Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred Wednesday night.

Police said a pedestrian attempting to cross FM 2499 near Northshore Blvd. around 8:45 p.m. was struck and killed by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative.

The roadway was shut down several hours while an investigation was conducted.

No further information was released by police. Check back for updates.