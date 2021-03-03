2 more River Walk restaurants announced

Centurion American, developer of The River Walk in Flower Mound, announced Wednesday the final two dining destinations that will make up the development’s waterside restaurant row.

Boi Na Braza, a Brazilian steakhouse created by Julio Matheus, will bring its churrascuria experience when it relocates from Grapevine to The River Walk, according to a Centurion American news release. Refined Hospitality Concepts will also bring Parliament, the Uptown Dallas cocktail destination created by noted mixologist Eddie “Lucky” Campbell, to the final spot in River Walk.

In partnership with Refined Hospitality Concepts, Matheus is excited to bring Boi Na Braza to Flower Mound.

“For more than two decades, we’ve been honored to serve our neighbors with a unique, authentic Brazilian steakhouse dining experience,” Matheus said. “We’re thrilled to continue building community connections in our new Flower Mound flagship.”

The new Parliament location will feature an expanded wine focus in addition to innovative craft cocktails to provide an experience customized for the Flower Mound audience.

“We’ve listened to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” said RHC CEO Robert Hall. “We know they want a sophisticated date night destination full of fun, food and fine wine and spirits. Parliament is the perfect partner to present all of those.”

Both Boi Na Braza and Parliament are anticipated to open this summer, according to Centurion American. The three earlier named concepts, Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Sfereco and Scout, will begin to serve guests when Primo’s opens this spring.

“We are excited to bring a wide variety of dining options to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” Hall said. “The upscale neighborhood and friendly community are perfect for the food and fun we hope to share.”

Restaurant row at The River Walk has experienced many delays and changes over the years as development slowly progresses. In September 2018, Centurion American announced the names of six eateries that it said would be future restaurant row tenants. Only one of those restaurants, Primo’s, is still planning to open in The River Walk, and it is about a year behind schedule; Centurion American announced in late 2019 that Primo’s would open in spring 2020.