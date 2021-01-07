Restaurant Row at Flower Mound’s River Walk to open in March

The dining scene in Flower Mound will see some innovative new additions this year.

The River Walk at Central Park, a 158-acre mixed-use development located between FM 2499 and Morriss Road north of FM 1171, will be home to 21,000 square feet of restaurant space with openings planned to begin in March.

Primo’s and Sfereco will be the first restaurants to open at River Walk, followed by gaming destination Scout. An upscale cocktail bar and a lively Asian outpost will follow later this year.

The restaurants, predominantly operated by Refined Hospitality Concepts, will offer area diners a wide array of dining and entertainment choices.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge celebrates its three-decade history of serving fans and friends with a renewed, refined vision of regional Mexican dishes complemented by a cadre of Tex-Mex favorites. The menu showcases fresh ingredients, a commitment to culinary excellence, and a spirit of fun and festivity consistent with the spirit of Mexico. The original Primo’s location reopened on Dallas’ McKinney Avenue last year, followed by locations at Dallas’ Statler Hotel and in Preston Hollow at Hillcrest and Northwest Highway.

Italian-American favorite Sfereco offers quick-service dining with a polished yet casual delivery. Guests will order their food at the counter either to-go or to enjoy at communal tables, which are currently spaced to legally allowed limits. A full-service bar will offer patrons a curated selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails, including a menu of Italian-inspired specialty libations. While Sfereco’s menu celebrates the meatball, with six or more types regularly offered, the menu is designed to let the guest customize their dining experience. Meatballs can be ordered plain, in bowls and as a part of “Build-Your-Own” pizza and pasta dishes. An array of pizzas, including gluten-free options with a cauliflower crust, round out the menu. Shared starters range from $6-12 and include Burnt Ends Balls and Whipped Ricotta. Salads range from $7-18. Sandwiches range from $13-$15 and feature a variety of proteins. Pastas range from $13-19 and include a classic Shrimp Scampi and a Chicken, Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna.

“We are excited to bring a wide variety of dining options to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” said Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall. “The upscale neighborhood and friendly community are perfect for the food and fun we hope to share.”

Following the openings of Primo’s and Sfereco in March, the openings of the other concepts are planned for the second quarter of this year.

The River Walk at Central Park is a mixed-use development with single-family homes and an array of multi-family options built by Megatel Homes, Impression Homes and Lennar. The community is anchored by a central waterway flanked with a tree-lined walking trail and a 14-foot water wall. The community features more than 45 acres of park space, a wedding chapel and events hall, and a planned amphitheater and farmer’s market.