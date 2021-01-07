Burgess: Debate should remain civil

Yesterday the world watched as an angry mob stormed the nation’s capitol building. This action did not comply with the First Amendment. It is not how we debate or protest. We must allow our democracy to work rather than resorting to violence.

Before and after this malicious event, I listened as fellow members presented evidence and arguments for the need to object to the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania. In deciding how to cast my vote, I seriously considered the views of my constituents and fellow Members.

The case was presented about the unprecedented voting irregularities, overreach by government bureaucrats, and the lack of ballot integrity and security have left many wondering why they should even vote. It is important that every American has confidence in our election system and that their vote was counted the way it was cast.

On Sunday, I retook an oath to uphold the Constitution. I vowed to ensure the protection of our Democratic process. We must ensure that each and every vote cast was legally counted. Due to the inability to ensure the legitimacy of every vote, I could not vote to certify the results of the electoral votes of these states.

With the start of the 117th Congress, we should immediately focus on improving our electoral process so that the integrity of our institutions is never questioned.