River Walk Chapel to host open house this month

The River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall venues in Flower Mound will host an open house event next week for prospective planners, vendors, brides, grooms and other members of the events industry.

The open house will have vendors that provide everything you need to plan an event, including Catering by Michaelene, HD Catering, AM Linens, Pyrotex, Miranda Longoria Photography, Ruthi Hutson Cakes and more. Attendees can check out the vendors and the venue, which opened in late December, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to host attendees at our beautiful, brand-new venue,” said River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall General Manager Michael Hallford. “This will be the first time members of the public have a chance to walk through the chapel and events hall and envision their events in the space.”

Attendees who book their event during the open house will be able to select one of two special packages as a bonus for signing up. Guests who book in January are also eligible to receive an additional special package.

To register for the free event, located at 4040 River Walk Drive in Flower Mound, click here. For more information, go to riverwalkdfwevents.com.