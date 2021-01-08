Flower Mound ponds stocked with rainbow trout

Two Flower Mound ponds were recently stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout.

More than 700 rainbow trout were stocked in the Heritage Park pond, located at 600 Spinks Road, and 1,600 rainbow trout were stocked in Rheudasil Park pond, located at 2401 Lake Forest Blvd. The new pond occupants are part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking Program, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

View fishing license requirements, regulations, and trout fishing tips on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.