News from Double Oak Town Hall — January 2021

Greetings and Happy New Year from Town Hall,

May 1, 2021 Municipal Election Day

Double Oak citizens will elect a new mayor in May. Mayor Mike Donnelly previously announced in May of 2019 that this would be his last consecutive term.

The expiring terms of incumbent Council Members Scott Whisenhunt and Von Beougher will also be up for election.

The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The last day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 12, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with questions about the May 1, 2021 local municipal election.

Double Oak Named Safest City in Texas

The town of Double Oak was recently rated the safest city among 655 cities of all sizes in Texas in a study by AdvisorSmith.

Congratulations to our Double Oak Police Department on this outstanding achievement. We have great leadership and the most dedicated and professional officers. Our small town is fortunate to have engaged citizens who look out for their neighbors and call for the police when seeing something suspicious. We should all be very proud of the support residents and council give to our Double Oak Police and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

Appreciate Double Oak Residents

Thanks to everyone who attended and helped with the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Town employees, fire and police personnel and council are grateful for the delicious holiday goodies residents dropped off at town hall and at the fire station.

Thanks to Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department

We thank our DOVFD members for keeping the annual tradition of bringing Santa to town on Dec. 21.

Waketon Road Widening Project

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation contractor continues to install their new water line. The relocation of other utilities continues by various utility crews on behalf of different utility entities. Utility relocates have to be fully completed before the project can start. Therefore, there is some time before the road project can begin. The partnership between Double Oak, Flower Mound, and Denton County has made the decision to modify the plans based on some cost savings measures that have been identified and plan to rebid the Waketon Road project.

Happy New Year and Best Wishes in 2021 from the Town of Double Oak!