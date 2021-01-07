Bartonville Town Update — January 2021

Happy New Year from Bartonville!

We are starting the New Year with hopefulness and gratitude. Thank you to everyone who made the Blue Santa program a big success! This was the 8th year of the program, and once again, you came through and every child that registered received gifts for a joyous holiday! The Town of Bartonville gives a sincere thanks to the many residents who contributed, to Waste Connections for the bicycle donations, and to The Bartonville Store for coordinating a partnering gift drive. A true blessing of neighbors coming together.

The next General Election for Town Council will take place on May 1, 2021. The filing period for Place 1, Place 3, and Place 5 begins on January 13, 2021 and ends on February 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. Application packets for qualified citizens are now available on the Town website.

Want to learn more about what is happening in our community? The Bartonville Town Council meets every third Tuesday of the month and the Planning and Zoning Commission meets on the first Wednesday of the month. Citizens can attend the meetings via Zoom. All information is posted on our Town website. The meeting ID and information is listed on the agenda or the meetings can be viewed by logging onto www.townobartonville.com/videomeeting. There are also many fun events planned for 2021 at Marty B’s and The Bartonville Store.

The Town would like to extend its gratitude to our Town Engineer, Gary Vickery, for his 18 years of service to Bartonville! Gary shared his expertise to many areas of development, including streets and drainage. We wish him a very happy retirement.

Lastly, Town Hall will be closed on Monday, January 18th in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We are in our winter months. Please be mindful of your neighbors, pipes, and pets. Schools are starting back up, so watch out for our children. We wish everyone a blessed 2021! Thankfully 2020 can be put behind us as we look forward to the optimism and promise ahead.