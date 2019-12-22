First River Walk restaurant expected to open in spring

A Tex-Mex restaurant will be the first eatery to occupy a spot along Flower Mound’s River Walk.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is slated to open in restaurant row on the banks of the canal this spring.

River Walk developer Mehrdad Moayedi has brought on Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, CEO of Spice of Life Catering and Tillman’s Bishop Arts, as operating partner of Refined Hospitality Group— a newly-formed company over Primo’s and other restaurants.

The original Primo’s operated in Uptown Dallas for 20 years, before closing in 2013. Reopening in its original location, the updated version features a new name– Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge– and elevated menu featuring favorite Tex-Mex dishes, but with a customized, chef-driven edge and a strong emphasis on incorporating fresh, healthy ingredients.

The Uptown location will be the first of three Primo’s to open in Dallas-Fort Worth, general manager Eric Trejo said. He added that the Primo’s brand is being expanded because it meant something in the restaurant industry for a long time.

Primo’s is perhaps best-known for its bar program; and, they aim to live up to its reputation.

The second Primo’s is planned for The River Walk and will be in an 8,229-square-foot space at 4120 River Walk Drive in Building 3; and, the third location will open in Entrada At Westlake.

Executive Chef Ryan Carbery leads the culinary development for Refined Hospitality Concepts. He debuted his take on Tex-Mex classics at the opening of the Uptown Primo’s.

“We are looking at the flavors and not just making food spicy. Our kitchen is driven by robust flavors, complex sauces and bold aromatics,” Carbery said. “We are transforming something simple and making it something spectacular.”

Flower Mound has also approved a permit for a second Refined Hospitality Group restaurant, Scout, to occupy 8,164-square-feet in Building 2 at 4110 River Walk Drive.

The Dallas location of Scout, located in the Statler Hotel, opened in February 2018. Its design reflects an homage to the elements of camping and America’s National Parks. It was designed to be a group destination featuring bowling lanes, pool tables, foosball, and ping pong tables for “weekly table tennis tournaments.”

It has yet to be announced which amenities are planned for the Flower Mound location.

Also, the town is still reviewing a possible upscale Southern fare restaurant, such as Tillman’s.

The Bishop Arts District Tillman’s opened in 1992 and will close at the end of this year. The restaurant’s warm and inviting vibe attracted patrons from all corners of DFW who craved a modern spin on comfort food and Texas tradition.

According to Courtney Morrow, director of marketing for the Centurion American Development Group, additional concepts set for The River Walk include a wine bar and a possible taco/BBQ venue.

Other restaurants in the Centurion American’s Refined Hospitality Group lineup include: Waterproof; Overeasy; Nosh Bistro; Fine China and Bourbon & Banter.