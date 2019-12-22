Cross Timbers Consulting Group announces merger

Flower Mound-based Cross Timbers Consulting Group (CTCG), a government services contractor and Women Owned Small Business, announced that it has completed the merger with Technical Surveillance Sciences (TSS), a Florida-based technical training firm specializing in surveillance and intelligence-based training curriculum for law enforcement and government agencies.

CTCG has been growing quickly since its establishment in February 2017. Its acquisition of TSS resulted in the company expanding into a 15,000-square-foot office space in Flower Mound’s Parker Square.

We greatly appreciate the opportunity and chance to grow the business by joining our friends from Cross Timbers Consulting Group. Introducing capabilities and services into the Cross Timbers Consulting Group portfolio of companies will significantly enhance the company allowing us to take our 30 plus years of services to the next level,” said Deanne Gentile, owner of TSS Inc.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our company to make a difference. I am delighted to have Deanne Gentile and the TSS team join our company. We look for great things to come from this very special acquisition,” said Derek France, CEO of Cross Timbers Consulting Group.

CTCG officials expect the merger to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base. In addition to the organic technical training and security capability, CTCG’s Solutions & Training Division will now offer a large course catalog of Technical Surveillance, LE, and Security Training courses specifically designed to support DoD, DoS, and other Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Agencies.

More information is expected to be released following an investors meeting in January 2020.