13 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 13 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 420.

The deaths reported Tuesday include nine residents of Denton (all in their 60s or older), a Roanoke man in his 70s and three residents of Frisco (a man in his 40s and two people over 80).

“Today, we’re announcing 13 more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask our community to continue to utilize masks, distancing, and hand washing to slow the spread of COVID-19 locally.”

Earlier on Tuesday, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson gave the Denton County Commissioners Court an update on the state of the coronavirus in the county.

“COVID-19 is still here,” Richardson said. “As we report these deaths, I hope people take a moment and understand the severity and the loss that we’re all experiencing. These losses are our friends, families, neighbors, loved ones … I would ask the public to remember that masks and physical distancing really do prevent this heartbreak.”

DCPH also announced 475 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 441 of which are active, as well as 667 new recoveries. There are now 11,765 active cases in the county, down from more than 15,000 earlier this year. Hospitalizations are also trending downward and the continued vaccination rollouts are helping bring numbers down, too.

The county plans to administer 20,000 vaccine doses this week at Texas Motor Speedway. Richardson said there are about 105,000 residents on the vaccine waitlist who are still waiting for an appointment.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.