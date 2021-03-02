Abbott ending mask mandate, allowing businesses to reopen 100%

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that all Texas businesses can reopen at 100% capacity next week, and he is ending the statewide mask mandate.

In a speech in Lubbock, Abbott said he is rescinding most of his previous COVID-19 executive orders, effective March 10. He said that with cases falling and vaccinations continuing, it was time to fully reopen the state.

Abbott also said that removing these mandates “does not remove personal responsibility,” but “state mandates are no longer needed.” He encouraged everyone to continue to follow medical advice about how to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses are free to limit their capacity and to keep safety precautions in place — such as requiring masks to be worn in their stores, but “at this time, however, people and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”

Abbott said that if a hospital region surpasses the 15% coronavirus hospitalization threshold for seven straight days, county judges in those regions may impose restrictions to help reduce the spread of the virus. However, Abbott said county judges may not impose penalties for not wearing a mask, nor may they jail someone for violating a restriction. Abbott was optimistic that as vaccinations continue to be administered, such regional restrictions won’t be necessary.