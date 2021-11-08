River Walk restaurant opens

The first eatery on the Flower Mound River Walk’s Restaurant Row opened Monday.

Sfereco, a “Spaghetti Western”-themed Italian restaurant, opened at 4 p.m. Monday. This is Sfereco’s third location, and is the first of five long-awaited eateries coming to Restaurant Row at the River Walk at Central Park.

Sfereco offers quick-service dining in a “polished but casual atmosphere,” according to a news release.

The restaurant has a “build-your-own” approach to let diners tailor pizzas and meatball dishes to their own liking. There are a wide variety of crust options, toppings, sauces and cheeses. There’s also a full bar with a curated wine list featuring California and Italian highlights. The menu also includes salads, starters, sandwiches, desserts, pasta, other entrees and vegan and gluten-free options.

Sfereco Flower Mound will be open for dinner only through Nov. 21: 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will open at 11 a.m. daily starting Nov. 22.

Reservations are preferred via Resy.com. The restaurant’s full menu is available for dine in or take out, and will soon be available for delivery via UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash.