North Point and DoubleDave’s to co-host job fair in Denton

North Point Cafe and DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks, both in Denton, will co-host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at North Point.

Ali Kohandani of Corinth, owner of both restaurants, said he wants to hire 10-15 employees, including waitresses and cooks.

North Point, a brunch establishment, is at 2000 W. University Drive. DoubleDave’s, a franchise pizza parlor, is at 220 W. University Drive.

Kohandani also is accepting reservations for holiday parties and other events at North Point. For information, contact him at [email protected]. The community room can accommodate up to 100 guests.