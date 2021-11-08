Women’s intimate shop to hold grand opening weekend

While there are many lines of lingerie, Alejandra Garcia believes seven out of 10 women in America wear the wrong bra.

As managing partner of the new La Myrrah boutique in The Shops at Highland Village, her knowledge of all women addresses these issues through outstanding customer service.

“I talk to the women and based on what they say, I find them the right size that will make them look good and feel sexy,” she said.

Garcia and her two-person staff hope to prove that during an open house weekend Nov. 12-14 after a ribbon cutting with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 9.

What makes LaMyrrah stand out from others is it offers labels, styles and sizes not found anywhere else in the area. Its Latin America-styled items are hand-crafted in Colombia and made of European fabric.

“When you come here our line of material is different than what you are used to,” Garcia said. “You are welcome to suggest your size but be open to the concept that you probably are wearing the wrong size. We will make you the right fit. You will leave with the right bra, one that is comfortable and can be worn anywhere.”

Garcia grew up in Colombia and then moved to Spain and worked in various fashion boutiques. She started a business and until the pandemic had a spa/salon/barber shop in Spain.

Looking for something new, a friend suggested she moved to the United States – North Texas to be specific. Since at the time she couldn’t get here directly she traveled to the Caribbean Islands, stayed for three weeks, then came here and immediately fell in love with the area.

“We believe we have the most beautiful, elaborate shop in the area,” she said. “No one can match the look of the shop. The product is absolutely unmatched and the shop itself features the modern look.”

Besides every type of bra imaginable, La Myrrah features other lingerie including pajamas and babydolls and body lines. It soon will stock swimwear, shapeware and unique jewelry.

Visit the newly-launched lamyrrah.com website or follow the shop on Instagram or Facebook for more details, including how to buy products online.

(Sponsored content)