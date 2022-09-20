Shops at Highland Village welcomes six new tenants

The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday it is welcoming six new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants.

The Christmas Shoppe, Lovesac, LuvLeigh Apparel, Madison Reed, Sip + Savor and Spirit of Halloween will open now through the start of 2023. ​​

“We are thrilled to be welcoming several incredibly unique retailers and restaurants to The Shops at Highland Village just in time for the holiday season,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “We are confident these tenants will be amongst our shoppers’ favorites, offering a wide assortment of products and services perfect for gift-giving.”

New tenants opening at The Shops at Highland Village:

The Christmas Shoppe – Now Open

Known as the Dallas Fort Worth area’s favorite holiday decor store, The Christmas Shoppe is now open for its 15th season in a 3,604 sq. ft. space across from Apricot Lane. The holiday store carries thousands of decorations to match everyone’s style and offers custom home décor such as garlands, wreaths and arrangements.

LuvLeigh Apparel – Now Open

LuvLeigh Apparel designs and creates custom shirts, sweatshirts and more for individuals and businesses. The locally-owned boutique also sells the latest fashion trends online. LuvLeigh Apparel is located next to The Christmas Shoppe in a 2,564 sq. ft. space.

Madison Reed – Now Open

Madison Reed’s licensed hair colorists provide a variety of salon services including highlights, root touch-ups, all-over color and more. Guests can visit the Hair Color Bar in a 1,414 sq. ft. space located between LOFT and Banana Republic.

Spirit Halloween – Now Open

The world’s #1 Halloween costume store, Spirit Halloween is located in a 7,014 sq. ft. space between Shoal Creek Tavern and Onyx Nail Bar. The holiday store offers a large selection of costumes, decorations, accessories, makeup and more.

Sip + Savor – Opening October 2022

Located in a 6,390 sq. ft. space near Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Lucy Voss, Sip + Savor is a kitchen and wine garden offering a “bold and adventurous dining experience” inspired by Northern California. With room for more than 150 guests, the dining room will be the perfect place for date night or a girls’ night out.

Lovesac – Opening January 2023

Lovesac is the ultimate modern furniture store, featuring high-quality bean bag chairs, patented modular sectionals and accessories in many colors, patterns and fabrics. The Lovesac showroom will be located in a 1,785 sq. ft. space near Whole Foods Market and Woodhouse Day Spa.