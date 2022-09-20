Flower Mound appoints new board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees.
The boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
The new boards and commission members are:
All Together Flower Mound
- Laurie Appelbaum
- Amanda Franklin
Animal Services Board
- Rebecca Burton
- Sharon Gentry
Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
- Vicky Gunning
- Jodi Sealy
Community Development Corporation
- Bill Koenig
- John Mignone
Cultural Arts Commission
- Ginene Delcioppo
Environmental Conservation Commission
- Juli Greenberg
- Andra Schwenk
- Emily Strittmatter
Historical Commission Task Force
- Kathy Blair
- Cindy Clark
- Judy Collins
- Marsha Gavitt
- Mark Glover
- Terra Klarich
- Jacque Narrell
Parks Board
- Ron Ruthven
- Dart West
Planning and Zoning Commission
- Chris Drew
School Liaison Committee
- Claudia Villasana-Munoz
Transportation Commission
- Todd Bayuk
- John Corbett
- Heiss Huse
Veterans Liaison Board
- Charlene Matthews