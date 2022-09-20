Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Flower Mound appoints new board, commission members

By CTG Staff
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees.

The boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The new boards and commission members are:

All Together Flower Mound

  • Laurie Appelbaum
  • Amanda Franklin

Animal Services Board

  • Rebecca Burton
  • Sharon Gentry

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

  • Vicky Gunning
  • Jodi Sealy

Community Development Corporation

  • Bill Koenig
  • John Mignone

Cultural Arts Commission

  • Ginene Delcioppo

Environmental Conservation Commission

  • Juli Greenberg
  • Andra Schwenk
  • Emily Strittmatter

Historical Commission Task Force

  • Kathy Blair
  • Cindy Clark
  • Judy Collins
  • Marsha Gavitt
  • Mark Glover
  • Terra Klarich
  • Jacque Narrell

Parks Board

  • Ron Ruthven
  • Dart West

Planning and Zoning Commission

  • Chris Drew

School Liaison Committee

  • Claudia Villasana-Munoz

Transportation Commission

  • Todd Bayuk
  • John Corbett
  • Heiss Huse

Veterans Liaison Board

  • Charlene Matthews
