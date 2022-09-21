Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Randy Lee Shannon

Randy Lee Shannon of Trophy Club passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2022, at the age of 66. Randy was born in Lubbock, TX, to parents Marie and Lee Roy Shannon. His parents, both school teachers, settled in Midland, TX when Randy was in grade school. He went on to graduate from Midland Lee High (1974) and from Texas Tech University (1978), where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. After graduating, Randy worked as a landman for more than 20 years for both independent and corporate companies. His work was instrumental in securing oil and gas leases throughout West Texas in the 1980s and 1990s. Growing up in Midland, Randy enjoyed numerous sports including basketball, football, and track. As an adult, he was a devout Christian and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, tennis, and in his later years, pickleball. During his retirement, he participated in various pickleball tournaments throughout Texas and New Mexico, making lifelong friends who shared his love of the game. Most recently, he even started coaching others in the game. Throughout his life, Randy loved spending his downtime in the cool mountain air of Ruidoso, NM. He spent many seasons in Ruidoso and embraced the New Mexico climate and culture. Randy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Terri) Johnson Shannon, her two children Kristin Gressett Canton and Brent Gressett, his wife Michelle, and both of their families. He is also survived by his two daughters, Ashley Shannon Rodriguez and Michelle Shannon Stribling and their families; including his sons-in-law Michael Rodriguez and Trevor Stribling; and grandchildren Madeleine Rodriguez (10), Davis Rodriguez (8), Mary Katherine Stribling (4), and Carter Stribling (2), as well as many extended family and friends. The family will gather for a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Randy’s life to Trietsch Memorial UMC in Flower Mound (“Randy Shannon Memorial Fund”) where Randy enjoyed pickleball with friends.

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

