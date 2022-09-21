Wednesday, September 21, 2022
From the Firehouse: National Preparedness Month

Mac Hohenberger walked into a fire station almost 30 years ago and never looked back. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

By Mac Hohenberger, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District #1

Each September, National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This initiative supports emergency preparedness efforts and encourages all individuals to be ready to take action before, during, and after an emergency strikes.

The Denton County ESD #1 encourages our citizens to make a plan today. Important things to consider:

Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area.

Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated.

Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

Please visit Ready.gov for more tips about emergency preparedness.

In July, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 271 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:05.

We would like to remind our citizens to sign up for our FREE emergency notification system provided by Everbridge. Register by visiting our website at dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]

