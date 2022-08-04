Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman.

A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Lewisville rescue boats and dive team members responded around 5 p.m. and recovered the man’s body around 6 p.m. The victim’s identity has not been released, as of late Thursday morning.