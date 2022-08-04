Argyle police offering Civilian Response to Active Shooter class

Next week, the Argyle Police Department will conduct its first Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class, and the officers will offer more of these classes if there is interest from community members.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the Aug. 13 class is full, but the department has started a waitlist for a possible second one, if more people want to learn about how they should respond if they find themselves in a public place with an active shooter. Jackson said the recent Uvalde school shooting and a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

“Like Argyle, Highland Park is a fairly affluent community,” Jackson said. “It’s a reminder that these kinds of things can happen regardless of where you live, and people need to be trained for how to react, when seconds count, to save others and themselves. We want to help citizens to be prepared for the worst.”

Jackson said the free class teaches people what their options are in the event of an active shooter and covers what to do from the first moment of attack through to when police arrive. The class is available for individuals in Argyle and surrounding communities, as well as any churches or businesses that would like APD to come conduct a class at their location. Contact Argyle police at 940-464-7254 for more information.