Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

The Texas Comptroller is encouraging Texans to support local businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks Friday through Sunday.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas, according to the Comptroller’s office. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free. The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available. Items must be less than $100 to qualify.

Click here for a list of qualifying items and more information.