Lewisville man drowns in Lewisville Lake

A 36-year-old man from Lewisville died early Monday morning after he fell into Lewisville Lake.

About 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a Lewisville dive team responded to a 911 call about a possible drowning at the Courtesy Dock on the lake, in the 600 block of Sandy Beach Road, according to a news release from the city. The dive team found the man in the water about 30 minutes later, and they administered CPR and got a pulse. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He has been identified as Carlos Martinez.

Investigators learned that Martinez was on a boat with other people and as it came into the dock, Martinez reached out to push against a post to try to slow the boat down, but he fell into the water and never resurfaced. He was not wearing a life jacket.