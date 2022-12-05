Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Matt Chandler returns to Village Church pulpit

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
189
A screenshot of Matt Chandler speaking briefly during The Village Church's service on Aug. 28.

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, returned to the church’s pulpit Sunday after three months on leave because of online messages with a woman.

On Aug. 28, Chandler, 48, told the megachurch congregation that he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor.”

Church elders put Chandler on an indefinite leave of absence, starting in August. The elders “prayerfully considered both the discipline and the development necessary” for Chandler to be able to return to preaching, one of the elders said during Sunday’s service. Chandler completed everything asked of him during his leave, genuinely and eagerly, the elder said, adding that the church and Chandler are ready for him to return, right around his 20th anniversary of joining the church.

Chandler walked on stage to a warm ovation from the congregation, and began his remarks with an apology.

“If my foolishness … created any additional weight or hardship for you, then please forgive me,” Chandler said, thanking the elders and staff who stepped up during his absence. Elders prayed over Chandler, who later gave his first sermon in over three months.

Previous article5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Next articleState senator from Flower Mound named Texas Secretary of State
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.