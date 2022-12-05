5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk

Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday.

The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.

Sugar Fix and Pie Hole will operate out of the former Sfereco space, Underdogs and Pennywise will be where Scout currently is and Whiskey & Smoke will replace Primo’s.

An upscale restaurant called Jasper’s, and an upscale cocktail bar (the name of which has not been announced) are also still coming to the River Walk next year, but are not under River Walk F&B management.

Currently, Scout and Primo’s remain open and while the Sfereco space is closed for renovations, its menu is still available at Primo’s. Over the next few months, new menus will be revealed and and rolling openings will be announced. River Walk F&B intends to keep as many concepts open at a time as possible, and keep closures to a minimum. River Walk F&B CEO Greg Retz took over management of the River Walk restaurants and immediately began making changes to make the River Walk more family-friendly.

“We’re excited about the changes,” Retz said. “We’ve gotten a lot of really positive feedback from the community.”

Retz will host a series of private menu tasting experiences to fine-tune the menus for the new concepts.

“We feel these new restaurant concepts will really resonate with residents of Flower Mound and the surrounding areas,” Retz said. “As we redefine River Walk Social, we are focused on creating the most exciting dining destination in the region and plan to become an integrated fixture in the community.”

Listed below are more details about each new concept coming to River Walk Social, courtesy of River Walk F&B:

Underdogs Burgers & Brew: This family-oriented sports bar will feature a large indoor and outdoor kids play area. Burgers will be the star of the show, using 100% Texas Wagyu Beef from HeartBrand Beef, which is not only a healthier choice but some of the best and most flavorful beef in the world. There will be a dozen gourmet burger builds, sandwiches, wings, salads plus an extensive kids menu. Everything in this scratch kitchen is made fresh, including a variety of house-made sauces for wings and burgers.

Pennywise: Traditional English pub Pennywise will feature a European beer selection (including beer flights) and hand-selected craft cocktails. A limited menu will feature traditional English dishes such as bangers and mash, steak and ale pie, fish and chips and a Monte Cristo sandwich. The bar will feature traditional English pub décor so guests feel as if they’ve been transported to London.

Pie Hole Pizza: Expect exciting, gourmet pizza builds in addition to traditional pies at this brick-oven pizza shop that will focus on pick-up and delivery orders with an intimate area for dine-in service. The restaurant will serve 14-inch pies along with sandwiches, salads, beer and wine. Pizza dough will be house-made, and all menu items will be made from scratch using premium ingredients.

Sugar Fix: This coffee/gelato/mini-doughnut bar will feature an 18-flavor gelato case and high-end coffees. Cold brew, hot drip coffee, espresso and espresso-based drinks, and iced coffee will all be available.

Whiskey and Smoke: A smokehouse and bourbon bar with table service, Whiskey and Smoke will feature brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage and a range of side dishes with twists on the traditional. The scratch kitchen will not only make all signature sauces and rubs in house, but will house-cure and smoke their own pastrami and artisan bacon. The bourbon bar will offer high-end cocktails, including some that are smoked, and bourbon flights. The south side of the building will have a pickup window for family-style to-go packs.