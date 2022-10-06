Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years.

Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Skeletal remains were found on Feb. 13, 2022 near Lavon Lake in Collin County, FOX 4 reported. Those remains were identified as Clement’s this week. Police are still investigating the case, and no arrest has been made.

Clement’s mother, Flower Mound resident Alicia Gazotti, announced the news in a public Facebook post on Tuesday.

“While we are grieving immensely, at least now we can bring her home,” Gazotti said in the post. “The investigation remains on going and this will hopefully speed up the process of pressing charges on those responsible.”