Firefighters respond to large grass fire in Lewisville

The Lewisville Fire Department responded late Wednesday afternoon to a large grass fire, the smoke from which could be seen from all over North Texas.

The fire was located near the 2100 block of East Hwy 121 Business, near the LLELA Nature Preserve. Firefighters from Flower Mound, The Colony and Frisco responded to mutual aid requests to help contain and extinguish the blaze, according to Lewisville FD.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available early Wednesday evening. Check back for updates.