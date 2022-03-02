Lewisville ISD holding snack drive

Lewisville ISD is holding a drive-thru snack drive this weekend in Flower Mound and Lewisville.

Donated snacks will be distributed among campuses throughout the district to share with students who are unable to bring a snack to school, according to the Lewisville ISD. Healthy, protein-rich snacks help fuel students to support optimal learning and positive classroom behavior during the school day.

The drive-thru drop-off snack drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound, and TECC East, 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville. The following individually wrapped items will be accepted: Goldfish, pretzels, peanut butter or cheese crackers, beef sticks, cereal biscuits, individual cereal boxes and breakfast, granola and protein bars.