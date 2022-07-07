Marty B’s Coffee opens drive-thru

Marty B’s Coffee Co. announced Thursday morning that it has opened its drive-thru.

The new coffee shop is located next to Marty B’s, 2664 FM 407 East, and the dining room is not yet ready to open, so the shop will remain drive-thru-only for the time being and will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owner Marty Bryan said last year that the coffee shop will serve coffee from a new Marty B’s brand of coffee beans, along with espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, scratch-made desserts and other common coffee shop fare, as well as signature Marty B’s brisket breakfast tacos, fried chicken biscuits, smoked ham sandwiches with french toast bread and more. Bryan couldn’t be reached for comment this week.

