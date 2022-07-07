Grab-and-go summer meals back at Lewisville ISD

Local kids can now pick up free healthy breakfast and lunch meals from Lewisville ISD sites for the rest of the summer.

The district announced Thursday that it has received approval to offer grab-and-go-meals. In the first month of the summer meals program, the free meals had to be consumed onsite, but now they can be picked up and taken home by kids or parents on behalf of their children (with proof of guardianship). Kids don’t have to be LISD students to get the free meals from one of many LISD sites.

Click here for times, locations and more information.