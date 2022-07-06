Heat Advisory in effect through Friday

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Wednesday that will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Friday for all of North Texas.

High temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 degrees Thursday and Friday in Denton County, with peak heat index values up to 110 degrees, according to the weather service. There is no relief in the extended forecast either, with high temperatures ranging from 102-105 Saturday through Wednesday next week and no rain in the forecast. Low temperatures are not expected to dip below 80 degrees.

Residents are urged to practice heat safety by limiting strenuous outdoor activities, getting out of the sun as much as possible and staying hydrated. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, and know the signs of heat-related illness symptoms.