Piranha Killer Sushi Flower Mound closing

After 11 years in Flower Mound, Piranha Killer Sushi will close this weekend, the restaurant owners announced on social media this week.

“Our lease renewal comes upon in February and we have decided we will not be renewing,” said a Facebook post by the restaurant. “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers over the past decade for helping support this restaurant. This will be our last week to be open we hope you guys can come by one last time and enjoy Piranha sushi.”

Owner Rachel Fontana said in another social media post that it was a hard decision to close, but it is what “is best for our family.”

“It has been a great run, but now it’s onto the next chapter,” the restaurant Facebook post said.

The restaurant, located at 5801 Long Prairie Road, will close permanently on Sunday.