Weir: Peyton Inge running for Texas House in District 65

With numerous elective office positions being vied for in the March 1st primary, candidates are working hard to get the necessary name recognition and attention to the issues on which they’re running. There are 3 Republicans running for the Texas State House of Representatives in District 65. One of them, Argyle resident Peyton Inge, sat for an interview to tell viewers about himself and why he’s running for the position. Mr. Inge sent the following bio and campaign website:

“I was born in Texas and have been championing Constitutionally Conservative Republican and Family Values for over 40 years, 29 of those in Denton County. Always been supportive of the Republican party because, while far from perfect, its principles are the closest to those laid down by our nation’s founders. My business background is in real estate brokerage, investment, consulting, and problem loans and real estate recovery and related litigation.

“I’m running for House District 65 because Texas is under assault by the oppressive Marxist/socialist movement that has seized D.C., and the northeast and west coast states. Hundreds of thousands are moving here from those failed northeast and west coast communities annually, and millions are invading our open southern border. Our electrical grid is not secure from either natural or domestic threats, destructive and divisive indoctrinations have made their way into school curriculums, and these are all just the tip of the iceberg.

“Recent sessions have seen our Legislators move on key matters, only under great compulsion, having seemingly sold out to big money lobbyists. Our Party’s Legislative priorities will be my priorities, and with the help of the grass roots, I will get them passed.” www.TexansForPeyton.com