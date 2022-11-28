Driver killed in crash on FM 1171

One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Their identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon, pending scientific identification and next of kin notification, according to a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.