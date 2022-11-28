‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more

The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend.

The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.

“The River Walk is a great place for the Flower Mound community to come together,” said Greg Retz, CEO of River Walk F&B. “We hope local families will begin a new tradition of coming to the River Walk for an early dose of holiday magic.”

Two of the three current River Walk restaurants, Primo’s and Scout, will be open for business during the event. Sfereco will be closed for renovations, but its most popular menu items will be available to purchase at Primo’s.

