Flower Mound group to participate in Wreaths Across America ceremony

The Flower Mound chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a ceremony next month to lay wreaths on the graves of more than 500 veterans laid to rest in Flower Mound.

For the third year, the local chapter will join volunteers and groups around the country participating in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17, according to a news release. A ceremony will be held at the Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery at 11 a.m., and live balsam veterans wreaths will be laid at that cemetery and the Chinns Chapel and Old Shiloh cemeteries. The ceremony is a free, non-political community event open to everyone.

The Flower Mound NSDAR is a fundraising group that receives $5 back for each wreath sponsored through the group, which is put back into the community for school scholarships and to support veterans and active duty. Click here for more information about volunteering or sponsoring a wreath.