Blood drives to be held in Flower Mound

The Carter BloodCare Bus will conduct blood drives in Flower Mound on Sunday and on Dec. 7.

This holiday season, residents are invited to give a gift that makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need, says a statement from Carter BloodCare. Donating blood helps local patients in urgent need of transfusions because of surgeries, severe trauma, cancer treatments, organ transplants, difficulties during childbirth and age-related health issues. The need for blood is nonstop, even during the holidays. As special thanks for giving in December, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a colorful fleece blanket, available while supplies last, according to a news release.

The first local blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Road. Click here to sign up.

The second one is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at MI Window and Doors, 1900 Lakeside Parkway. Click here to sign up.