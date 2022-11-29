Northlake invites community to first ‘Christmas at the Commons’

The town of Northlake will hold its first Christmas event next week, a free family-friendly festival featuring live music, the Polar Express train ride and a visit from the big man himself.

The town’s “Christmas at the Commons Celebration” is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Northlake Commons, where town hall is located. The Argyle High School A Capella Remedy Choir will perform, and Santa Claus will be escorted by a local fire truck to the event. Celebrators will also be privy to lots of food, children’s activities, vendors and more. The Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Bring your non-perishable food item donations for the North Texas Church of Christ food drive benefitting The Table Food Pantry. The Northlake Police Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys benefitting Denton County Friends of the Family.