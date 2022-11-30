Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash

The identity of the driver who died last week in a single-vehicle crash in west Flower Mound has been released.

About 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His identity has been released as Hernan Santiago Bautista, 23, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office. Blunt force injuries are listed as the cause, and accident as the manner of death.