Flower Mounders among top U.S. holiday spenders, study says

Flower Mound residents ranked near the top among hundreds of other U.S. cities in a recent study of residents’ holiday budgets.

Personal financial website WalletHub calculated the maximum holiday budget for 558 U.S. cities using five key characteristics of the population, including income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

The study ranked Flower Mound as No. 3, with a holiday budget of $3,531 per person, only behind Palo Alto, California, and Newton, Massachusetts. The next highest Texas cities were Cedar Park at No. 14 and Sugar Land at No. 15.

Click here for more information about the study.