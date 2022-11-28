Denton police seeking suspect’s identity in Thanksgiving fatal hit-and-run

The Denton Police Department is asking for the community help in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the death of a pedestrian on Thanksgiving Day.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a hit-and-run on westbound University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and did not stop, according to a Denton PD news release. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon.

Traffic investigators are trying to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle, which likely sustained damage to the front end or front side in the crash. A vehicle of interest has been described as a 2007-09 Hyundai Elantra of an unknown color.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect is asked to call 940-349-8181 and ask to speak to a traffic investigator or supervisor.