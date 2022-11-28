Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

9/20 – Animal Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr. – A subject was out for a run and a loose dog jumped on him causing minor scratches. Runner was concerned for children in the area. The owner was contacted and it appeared the lawn person left the gate open.

9/20 – Medical Call – N. Forest Lane – Officer responded with the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department on a medical call. Subject was later transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

9/28 – Agency Assist – Bartonville– Officer responded to a fire call. Mutual aid was given for a structure fire. Residents were able to get out and no injuries occurred.

9/28 – Suspicious Circumstance – Justin Road – Officer observed vehicles and people in the parking lot of businesses, and it appeared a robbery may have been occurring. After further investigation, it was determined high school kids were playing a game. The officer explained the dangers of what they were doing and how it was perceived by the public. The kids understood and dispersed.

9/29 – Animal Call – Hawk Rd – Officer responded to the area where a vehicle hit the complainant’s dog and continued without checking on it. The dog collapsed in the driveway. Officer searched the area and could not find the vehicle. A report was generated.



10/8 – Child Custody – Pepperport Lane – Officer responded to a call where a child did not want to go with the parent as this was a new custody issue. The officer used his many years of experience to counsel the child and it all ended on a positive note.

10/08 – Found Property – Simmons Road – Officer was flagged down by a couple getting their daily exercise in and told him they had found some credit cards. The owner of the cards (a resident of Double Oak) was contacted, and he stated his vehicle had been burglarized in an adjacent town. He was much appreciative for the find.

10/08 – Noise Complaint – Chinn Chapel Road – In the late hours of the evening, officer responded to a couple of annoying barking dogs. The owner was contacted, and he returned home to secure the dogs in the house.

10/13 – Incident – Cedarcrest Lane/Justin Road – Officer assisted Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department on a large tree that had been knocked over by a trailer. The tree was blocking the roadway. The tree was cut and removed from the roadway.

10/14 – Suspicious Circumstance – Twin Lakes Court – Man was at the front door ringing the doorbell and banging on the door. The man walked to the side of the house and complainant was frightened. Turns out it was the septic man at the wrong house.

10/15 – Agency Assist – Lantana – Officer responded to a call where a subject was not conscious and not breathing. Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and took control.

10/15 – Agency Assist – Lantana – Officer responded to a domestic disturbance where the spouse was intoxicated and throwing things. Scene was taken over by Sheriff’s Department.

10/15 – Traffic Investigation – Justin Road – Officer observed a vehicle driving up on the grass of a closed church in the evening. Officer contacted a young couple. After some investigation, the young man had done the correct thing and got permission to set up a candlelight dinner for his girlfriend. Kudos for the parents raising their kid right.

10/16 – Agency Assist Suicidal – Bartonville – Officer responded to assist Bartonville on a suicidal subject. Officer located the subject on Jeter Road. Bartonville arrived on scene and took control.

10/19 – 911 Hang up – Oak Grove Circle – Officer responded to a 911 hang up. Upon arrival he was met by a couple having some marital issues. This was only a verbal argument. Some do not realize once you hit those three numbers, it goes through, and officers will be at your front door.

10/20 – Duty Upon Striking a Fixture – Double Oaks Drive – Complainant called to say her mailbox was destroyed. The responding the officer being quite the sleuth, the case was solved before the end of his shift.

10/22 – Traffic Investigation– Justin Road – Officer initiated a stop on a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle had several juveniles in it. Through the officer’s investigation, there was marijuana contraband in the vehicle. Due to the age of the driver and passengers, the parents were notified of the situation and arrived at the scene to pick their children up.

10/23 – Domestic Disturbance – Royal Oaks Drive – Officer responded to a disturbance between two people. Both parties had been drinking and were arguing. The parties were separated for the night.